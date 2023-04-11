Hong Kong – Red flag lowered at Repulse Bay Beach

Red flag lowered at Repulse Bay Beach *************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 11) that since the water off Repulse Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island is now suitable for swimming, the red flag has been lowered.

The red flag was hoisted at the beach earlier on after a red tide was found.