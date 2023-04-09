Landmark Study on Taiwan Sentiment Among Americans

Cincinnati, OH, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 7, 2023

Coinciding with the arrival of Taiwans president Tsai Ing-wen in the U.S. last Thursday, Taiwan Future Foundation (TFF) announces the findings of their national research study. As tensions between Taiwan, China and the U.S. increase, Taiwan Future Foundations study sought to quantify American sentiment and awareness of Taiwan.

Coinciding with the arrival of Taiwans president Tsai Ing-wen in the U.S. last Thursday, Taiwan Future Foundation (TFF) announces the findings of their national research study. As tensions between Taiwan, China and the U.S. increase, Taiwan Future Foundations study sought to quantify American sentiment and awareness of Taiwan.

Its our understanding that this is the first research study of this magnitude conducted to quantify Americans overall understanding of Taiwan, said Taiwan Future Foundation founder Dr. CT Lee. It was not surprising to me that the data indicated Americans have a low level of familiarity with Taiwan. Over 70% of Americans are unfamiliar with Taiwans global role, much less the products that impact their everyday lives like iPhones or the various components in their cars. At TFF, we believe that if Americans were more aware of how many Taiwanese products they touched every day, that the sentiment for the country would change. Our statistically relevant study proved this.

The results establish the first ever benchmark for Americans current familiarity of Taiwan and their opinions regarding the U.S. government and its responsibility to protect Taiwan. For example, 69% believe that the U.S. should establish formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The study then digs more deeply to understand what could boost overall perceptions and understanding of Taiwan. When research respondents were presented with specific statements about Taiwan, TFF was able to identify information that shifted American sentiments by over 75% regarding the importance of Taiwan and the value of stability and security in the region.

This quantitative poll was conducted among a representative sample of 1,201 adults in the United States with the study completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. A copy of the study is available for free on TFFs website at TaiwanFuture.com.

For more Information, please contact TFF Director, Michael Lee, 513.284.8800

###

About Taiwan Future Foundation

Amidst the increasing tensions between Taiwan and escalating Chinese military exercises, Taiwan Future Foundation (TFF) seeks to improve the security of Taiwan and stability in the region. TFF was founded in 2022 by Dr. CT Lee, Dr. Lee who has been an active advocate for Taiwan issues for over 30 years. TFF is a non-profit, independent, non-partisan research-based organization similar to Pew Research or Gallup Poll with the mission of supporting the future of Taiwan and its people through educational research and public education.