Ortho Development® Partners with Naviswiss to Bring Assistive Technology to Orthopedic Surgeons and Care Centers in the United States

Ortho Development Corporation, a designer and producer of orthopedic implants and instruments for hip and knee joint replacement surgery announces a distribution partnership with Naviswiss, a Swiss-based technology company. The collaboration combines Ortho Development’s 29 years of clinical success in hip and knee arthroplasty and Naviswiss’ innovative miniaturized hand-held navigation solutions. The partnership offers orthopedic surgeons in the United States a tool for enhanced accuracy, predictability and documentation of outcomes.

Naviswiss Hip provides both landmark- and CT-based navigation. Naviplan, a pre-operative planning tool, enables reviewing and fine-tuning of the pre-operative plan. The plan can then be transferred to the Naviswiss System and used during surgery for controlled and accurate execution.

Naviswiss Knee provides accurate and straightforward navigation with axial alignment, resection depth and range of motion analysis.

Dr. Eric Slotkin, in Reading, PA, was the first surgeon to perform Naviswiss Hip cases with Ortho Development implants. He was also one of the first two surgeons to perform Naviswiss Knee cases as part of a limited release. Dr. Slotkin said, “I now have the opportunity to pair well-designed implants that I trust with enabling technology that I value. This combination allows me to provide the best orthopedic care to enhance patient outcomes.”

Naviswiss Hip will be commercially available with Ortho Development implants, including Entrada®, Ovation®, Ovation Tribute® and Legend® in Q2 of this year. The full U.S. launch of Naviswiss Knee is planned to be rolled out across orthopedic centers in the latter half of this year.

Brent Bartholomew, President of Ortho Development said, “This partnership with Naviswiss is our next step in offering surgeons, hospitals and surgery centers a comprehensive suite of efficient, cost-saving technology solutions. We are excited to couple our clinically proven implants with this groundbreaking tool for the execution of surgical workflows with enhanced accuracy and flexibility.”

About Ortho Development Corporation

Ortho Development Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic implants and related surgical instruments. The company’s principal product focus is total knee and hip joint replacement. To learn more visit: www.odev.com.

Entrada®, Ovation®, Ovation Tribute® and Legend® are registered trademarks of Ortho Development Corporation.

Contact: Phone: +1 801-553-9991 | Email: marketing@odev.com | Website: www.odev.com

About Naviswiss

Naviswiss develops and manufactures miniaturized navigation systems that yield immediate results, simplify workflows, improve quality and minimize the time and cost of surgical procedures. To learn more, visit: Naviswiss.us.