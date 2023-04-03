Axiomtek Offers a Clever Retail Solution with Ultra Compact Digital Signage Player

Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the DSP302, a fanless mini-PC specialized designed for digital signage. It supports triple 4K displays, wireless networks, and multiple USB ports for further connection. In addition to its palm-size and user-oriented design, the DSP302 is less than one kilogram. It is easily deployed in brick-and-mortar stores, restaurants, or shopping complexes.

Axiomtek’s DSP302 is powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N6210/J6413 (codename: Elkhart Lake) with onboard system memory of up to 8GB and an onboard eMMC of up to 128G for storage. This built-in design allows users to easily plug and play without further installation. Besides, it has three HDMI 2.0 with 4K Ultra HD support, four UBS 3.2 Gen 2, one GbE LAN, and an audio combo jack. As for the expansion interfaces, this mini signage player has a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for for WiFi/BT/3G/4G, an M.2 Key M slot with SATA/PCIe signal for expansible storage, and a SIM card slot.

The fanless design of the DSP302 is noteworthy for its ability to prevents the accumulation of dust particles and kitchen fumes ensuring that the digital signage player can operate silently and long hours in stores and restaurants. Furthermore, customers can customize the color on the top of of the case to enhance aesthetic appeal and with a better fit in environments.

“The DSP302 is perfectly deployed in constrained spaces with its fanless and ultra-compact design. Its thoughtful features support multiple displays for continuous digital signage video playing, making it an outstanding retail solution,” said Judy Hsiao, the product manager of the intelligent retail solution team at Axiomtek. “What is more is our capability to assist with any customer’s integration requirements and fulfill fast time to market.”

Axiomtek’s DSP302 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.