Durante Rentals Launches Event Services

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is proud to launch Durante Rentals Event Services (“Event Services”), specifically geared to support the local set, stage and event community. With over a decade of experience and a unique understanding of the neighborhoods they work in, Event Services keeps production and events moving forward.

Industry veteran Kelly Salmon Urbano will lead the new initiative. Jason Grabina, Senior Vice President-Sales with Durante Rentals, said, “Kelly brings a wealth of experience from the variety of commercials, shows, music videos and festivals she has worked, on the production side. We are excited to have her on board.”

Kelly Salmon Urbano said, “I look forward to using my expertise to help our clients succeed in staying on time and on budget. I’ve been on the side of our clients, and I know the pressure and concerns they have because I’ve gone through it. We have the assets in place to make an immediate impact on our client’s projects.” For more information, please visit https://duranterentals.com/event-services/.

About Durante Rentals

Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the New York tri-state area. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #73 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC. 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683).

Contact :

Durante Rentals, LLC

Marketing@duranterentals.com

1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683)

duranterentals.com