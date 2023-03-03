Herbert Naito Creates Guidelines for Fun Learning on Ski Slopes for Children With Disabilities

OH, USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 2, 2023

How to Create Fun for Children with Disabilities on the Ski Slopes is a descriptive reference for teaching children with disabilities and adding fun to learning Ski Slopes. Every child is special and children with disability are extra special because they possess a will to pursue their dreams despite having limitations.

In this script, readers will be oriented on the different types of disorders to make a better understanding of how to deal with them. One vital factor in dealing with disabilities is recognizing their uniqueness, providing special education, and will comply with the American Teaching System incorporating the principles and philosophies. Learning styles may vary from one person to the other, so it is best to practice a suitable way of teaching that caters to all learners. This book offers also a descriptive stage of child development.

The author has his own unique way of sharing this vital information being an experienced professional in this field. He noted an important guide to being a successful coach one must be creative, and imaginative with the lesson plan, build bonds and trust and make the students experience fun-filled and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This piece is a smart choice book for parents, guardians, and teachers to discover their childs strengths and potential with fun.

Book copies are available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/How-Create-Children-Disabilities-Slopes/dp/1959449842/) and other online book retailers.

How to Create Fun for Children with Disabilities on the Ski Slopes

Written by Herbert K. Naito

Published by Proisle Publishing Service

Published date: November 14, 2022

Hardcover Price: $19.99

Paperback Price: $12.99

About the Author:

Herbert K. Naito spent 40 years in the medical profession. For fun, he coached skiing for over 20 years. He is a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America, and is certified in Alpine Skiing, Level 2; Adaptive Specialist, Level 1; Childrens Specialist, Level 2; and Childrens Specialist Trainer. Currently, he is employed by the Vail Ski Resort Management Group and is presently on the Vail Educational Staff. He was the former Director of the Childrens Advanced Training Specialist and the Express Pre-School Ski School Programs.