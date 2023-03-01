Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association Launched Separate Startup Committee Led by CEngg. Shreekant Patil, MAARG StartupIndia

Shreekant Patil is a veteran of entrepreneurship and a maverick mentor at MAARG Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub, AYE (GoI), Wadhwani Foundation, AIC-BAMU, CII ICONN Alpha, Startup Mission (Kerala Govt.), AAPA (USA), Incubation of Bridges for Billions (Thailand), AIM (Singapore), GLEAC (Dubai).

Shreekant Patil is delighted to support Nashik’s startups on this occasion, and he is committed to sharing his insights on Nashik’s development and building the Startup ecosystem – Entrepreneurship, Exports, and GoI Schemes for Women Empowerment to aid in economic growth.

Shreekant conducts seminars, and webinars in various colleges, business clubs & incubation centers & foundations on the Startup India Initiative, DPIIT Startups, Benefits, Programs Offered by the Government of India, Registration on the Startup India e-Portal, and other topics, and he encouraged women entrepreneurs to take the initiative to launch a new startup.

Shreekant Patil plans to launch an initiative at NIMA Nashik for newbies, startups, and students to start a regular startup awareness program, which will have at least 75 to 100 startups registered from rural and urban areas by the end of this year. Shreekant at NIMA Nashik also aims to help MSMEs by taking the initiative of Standup, PRISM, and various GoI schemes. Being a 100% exporter for the past 16 years, he wanted to assist as many small businesses as possible in exporting by creating an easy-to-understand program on exports, global marketing, etc.

Shreekant Patil represents PARENTNashik, a manufacturer and exporter of robotic spot welding gun parts in India exporting 100% to EU, USA for last more than a decade.

