LA’s Newest LGBT+ Entertainment Curators Launch as No Better Events

With a combined background in event planning and production, Dygert and Vann realized that the specific events they wanted to attend, and that truly celebrated the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQIA+ community, were missing from the market. And so, they decided to fill that void by creating No Better Events.

“Our goal is to create events that are inclusive, welcoming, and fun for everyone but above all, a safe space” said Dygert. “We want to celebrate the rich and diverse community of the LGBTQIA+ and create spaces where people can come together to be themselves, connect with others, and have a great time.”

No Better Events is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, regardless of their orientation or gender identity. The company’s events are curated with a focus on diversity and inclusion, featuring a wide range of performers, DJs, and entertainers.

“We believe that everyone deserves to feel seen and celebrated, and that’s what we aim to do with every event we create,” said Vann. “We want people to come to our events and feel like they are a part of something special, something that celebrates who they are and the community they belong to.”

No Better Events is thrilled to have officially launched and looks forward to creating memorable and meaningful events for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. For more information, visit www.NoBetterEvents.com or contact the company directly at info ( @ ) NoBetterEvents dot com dot

Contact

No Better Events

Devin Dygert

8182556908

www.NoBetterEvents.com

###