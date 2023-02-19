JD Duarte discusses the different elements of the eCommerce customer lifecycle

Entrepreneur and business specialist JD Duarte explains the various aspects of the eCommerce customer lifestyle and why theyre important for the success of a company.

San Jos, Costa Rica – WEBWIRE – Saturday, February 18, 2023

The customer life cycle is often seen by many organizations as a simple purchase, when in fact, it is much more complicated than that. As a result of this complexity, it is possible to identify different opportunities that, if utilized, will lead to more opportunities that will allow the process to be repeated. Therefore, it is imperative that organizations understand and manage the entire customer lifecycle. JD Duarte, an entrepreneur and eCommerce expert from Costa Rica, breaks down the different components of the eCommerce customer lifecycle.

A brands knowledge is defined as the initial point of contact a potential customer has with the brand and is also referred to as its reputation. This knowledge includes education, acquisition, conversion, growth, retention and regeneration.

In spite of the fact that it appears easy, it is a challenge for startups to create this organization. Therefore, they have to rely on multichannel practices in order to succeed. In this first phase, a number of advertising strategies, such as traditional advertising, blogging, email marketing and content marketing, will be implemented.

The company will encourage behavior during the acquisition phase of the customer life cycle to encourage people to try its products or services. Says Duarte, It is important to emphasize the value of the product or service in a stronger way here, making the communication effort stronger. One of the most common features found in this area is free trials.

In conversion situations, a customer already has an understanding of the product, but has not yet purchased it. Therefore, the sales activity takes place either through traditional means (a physical salesperson or telemarketing) or using digital means (a landing page). In other words, at the time of conversion, the customer is already familiar with the product, but has not yet purchased it.

At this point in the customer lifecycle, a sale is already finished. From here on out, the aim is to improve our relationships with customers in order to get a better understanding of their needs, adds Duarte. A division is an essential part of the customer service system for developing a strategy tailored to the needs of every individual customer and providing them with products and services tailored to their needs.

Many companies limit the lifetime of their customers to loyalty. It is likely that they have met the needs of their customers already, and so they stop shopping. Or they have found a way to make your purchase more valuable, and so they want to end their relationship. It is very important to focus on identifying the customer as well as the brand rather than focusing on the business transaction in order to avoid this from occurring.

A few features are available right now. The purpose of the retargeting process is to win back former customers of the company by offering loyalty programs and special promotions. This can only be achieved if it is understood why former customers stopped purchasing from the company in the first place. In addition to improving the previous conditions so that they are attractive to the current customers, plans can be devised to improve the current conditions as well.

There are four ways to achieve this goal, i.e., you can extend the life cycle of your product and keep it for as long as possible with the help of four strategies. The first is to always be there for the customer. Your aim is to always be at the top of their minds.

There is a very good chance he wont purchase from you today, but when the time comes for him to purchase a product, he will go to the last product that he has in mind, no matter what his opinion of you is.

You need to be consistent, but you need to also listen to what your customers want; that is why you should be consistent. Upon finding out what your customers need and desire, you will be able to approach them in the most effective way, resulting in many other benefits in addition to the sale: loyalty and the possibility of falling in love. The acquisition of new customers is significantly more expensive than the retention of existing ones, as we have seen in the past.

If you want to create strong connections with your customers, you need to customize your communications or give them an opportunity to preview new products, for example. Thats why you, as an organization, will want to create strong relationships that will eventually lead to sales.

Ultimately, the best way to engage, listen, and create strong connections with your customers is through a loyalty program. Thank your customers for their purchases and reward them for their loyalty by offering exclusive promotions and perks to them.

You have to make them feel special and you have to make sure that you make them feel like you are their special customer. You must always be able to add value to your customers. This will create even more feelings of belonging and that they will continue to choose you.

About Jose Daniel Duarte

JD Duarte is originally from Heredia, Costa Rica. He has been an entrepreneur and business owner for more than 20 years, and divides his time between his existing operations and researching new possibilities in which to invest. When hes not dedicating time to his businesses, he spends time with his supporting wife and two children.