TENNTS Strengthens its Advisory Board, Appointing Clay Risher

Experienced Business Advisor Brings Vital Insights, Expertise, and Leadership to Assist in TENNTS Continued Growth and Expansion

MIAMI – Feb. 16, 2023 – PRLog — TENNTS a real estate and hospitality platform of smart living technology delivered as a service, recently named Clay Risher– an expert in driving business growth, and corporate strategy to our advisory board. Clay will guide TENNTS with corporate strategy to align our resources and capabilities creating a sustainable competitive advantage and achieving our long-term objectives. Risher commented saying,

“I’m thrilled that the management at TENNTS has appointed me to their Board of Advisors. My experience as an entrepreneur as well as my work in the capital markets, advising on corporate and financial transactions, leading business transformation, and my work with REITS, and CRE in general, allows me to really understand and appreciate the current and future value of property management technologies like TENNTS. I see TENNTS as a home run for both commercial and residential property managers. It’s going to provide literally “turn-key” solutions for property managers tasked with hosting short, medium, and long-term tenants and renters. This coupled with a really strong management team that’s already in place at TENNTS (http://www.tennts.com/ ), ensures we are going to grow and scale this organization, its products, and brands to the next level rapidly.”

Clay is otherwise employed as a Director at True North Capital Partners LLC, a boutique investment bank located in Stamford, CT, where he’s engaged in the firm’s global business development efforts and M&A activities. Successfully identifying new business opportunities and establishing relationships with key stakeholders, Clay has a proven track record of closing deals and driving business growth through his ability to understand the firm’s clients’ needs and offering creative solutions.

Clay has held various domestic and global executive-level business development, sales, and marketing positions in both public and private large and mid-cap companies.

A serial entrepreneur, Clay has also grown various early-stage ventures from startups to profitable multi-million- dollar entities with successful exits.

A Boston University graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in literature and economics, Clay is an award-winning author contributing to REIT Magazine (REIT.com), a publication of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). His bi-monthly column, “Capital Markets”, features interviews with global investment banking, private equity, real estate, capital markets leaders, presidential economic advisors, and New York Times bestselling authors and lecturers. Clay has also written a novel called “Flash Point” that is available in paperback or ebook on Amazon Kindle, B&N.com and other online outlets. Clay is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth — ACG.org, a longstanding member of Turnaround Management Counsel, the CFO Council, the Hedge Fund Association, and the CT Technology Council. Clay is also a member of the Boston University Entrepreneur’s Alumni Group.

Clay will be advising TENNTS, leveraging his unique perspective to drive success for the company and for the industry as a whole. TENNTS CEO, Daniel Detoni commented saying; “We are excited to see how Clay’s counsel will undeniably help guide and shape the future of TENNTS by partnering with our existing management team and other advisory board members, who will work as a unified team to support our funding rounds and throughout the various stages of growth and development as a brand, company, and culture.”

About TENNTS

TENNTS is a real estate and hospitality technology brand that offers smart living solutions as a service; connecting buildings, residents, and local businesses, automating flexible rentals, and empowering local businesses to grow. Our all-in-one platform facilitates property operations and rental management to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for landlords. Additionally, our AI-integrated vetting process ensures residents a safer and more secure experience. Our flagship product, ZenTENNTS, provides full-service management for properties ranging from apartment developments to modernized hotels. The company’s shareholders and executives bring a wealth of expertise in the targeted industries of real estate, technology, and hospitality, positioning TENNTS as a future leader in the market.

Contact

Clay Risher, Business Advisor, Email: clayton@tennts.com

For media inquiries: Catherine Motolongo, CMO, Email: catherine@tennts.com