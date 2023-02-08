Hong Kong – Cluster of Candida auris cases in Kwong Wah Hospital

Cluster of Candida auris cases in Kwong Wah Hospital ****************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesperson for Kwong Wah Hospital made the following announcement today (February 7):



An 87-year-old male patient in a medical ward of Kwong Wah Hospital (KWH) was confirmed to carry Candida auris on February 4 without signs of infection. In accordance with the prevailing guideline, KWH commenced contact tracing and found two more male patients (aged 71 and 82) who stayed in the same cubicle carrying Candida auris without signs of infection. One patient has been discharged. The remaining patients are now being treated in isolation and are in stable condition.



The hospital has reported the cases to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection (CHP). The following enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted:



1. Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned;

2. Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures; and

3. Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene of staff and patients.



The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation as well as follow up the cases with the departments concerned and the CHP.