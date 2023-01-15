Cola Wealth Advisors Sponsors Swinging to Support Gamecock Softball Golf Outing

Cola Wealth Advisors recently sponsored the South Carolina softball team’s first annual Swinging to Support Gamecocks golf outing on November 4. The event took place at The Spur at Northwoods Golf Club. Sponsorship opportunities included title sponsors, beverage cart sponsors, and individual hole sponsors, all to benefit the South Carolina softball program.

The cost of entry for golfers was $600 for a foursome, which included practice range time, 18 holes of golf, cart rental, a tournament gift, and lunch. Participants even had the opportunity to win a $10,000 hole-in-one cash prize, TaylorMade Stealth Driver, Apple iPad, and more! The golfing began around 11 a.m. and concluded with an opportunity to bid on unique silent auction items.

All proceeds raised from the event were used to pay Volunteer Assistant Coach Kevin Maguire’s salary and help defray operating costs and facility improvements for the University of South Carolina’s softball program. The Cola Wealth Advisors team greatly looks forward to seeing everyone at next year’s event! For more information regarding Swinging to Support Gamecock Softball, head to https://tournevents.com/Gamecocksoftball.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the Cola Wealth team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.