Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex

Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. Ken Rohr, who founded the company in 1989 will continue to contribute as an advisor.

Jeff joined Acordex’s Software Development team in 2014 and has since, led a broad range of initiatives including, Consulting Services, Business Development, Partnerships, and Administration at the company. Jeff has more than 15 years of industry-appropriate experience, spending his early career in Software and Venture Capital.

Jeff’s extensive software background, business skills, and leadership will be applied to the development of solutions that enable trucking companies to achieve their business and strategic goals. Jeff will help Acordex continue its success in what has become a technology-led industry, with easier to use and more comprehensive solutions while maintaining Acordex’s unparalleled customer support.

“I am very excited about the position and the Acordex team,” said Jeff Rohr. “Acordex’s talented and experienced team has a deep understanding of its customers. We’re uniquely positioned to help solve the many new challenges facing the trucking industry by providing a cost effective, unifying, and timely suite of LTL services. My goal is to help carriers efficiently manage their fleets and maximize their profitability.”

Jeff Rohr received a BS Degree in Computer Science from New York University (NYU) and an MBA from Tulane University.