Axiomtek Launches Scalable Mini-ITX Motherboard for Smart City IIoT Applications – the MANO526

Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce the arrival of the MANO526, a scalable mini-ITX motherboard with rich I/O options for ease of customization and fast deployment.

The MANO526 features scalable CPUs, with choices of Intel® Q370 chipset supporting the 9th/8th Gen Intel® Core™, Pentium® Gold, Celeron® processors. The MANO526 supports two DDR4-2666/2400 SO-DIMM for up to 32GB of memory. The mini-ITX features two SATA-600 connectors and one M.2 Key M for additional storage. It has one PCIe x16 and one M.2 Key E for wireless modules. The MANO526 provides rich I/O options with two Gigabit LANs, four USB 2.0, four USB 3.0, and six COM ports. It also has one DisplayPort++, one eDP, one HDMI, and one HD Codec audio. The product line is widely popular for integration into infotainment applications such as kiosks and menu boards.

In addition, the embedded motherboard features a 24-pin ATX connector with AT mode auto power function. The MANO526 is compatible with Windows® 7 and Windows® 10 operating systems. To ensure reliable operation, it has a wide operating temperature which ranges from 0°C to 60°C. The MANO526 also supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and a watchdog timer for optimal security.

“Axiomtek’s MANO526 aims to meet the requirements of performance-intensive applications. It features scalable CPU options to satisfy both a range of performance requirements and price points. In addition, it has rich I/O ports as well as complete and flexible expansion possibilities for easy system integration. It is a great solution for system integrators to drive their IIoT projects forward,” said Leo Chen, Product Manager of the Intelligent Design Services Division at Axiomtek. “The MANO526 utilizes the Intel® HD graphics to provide stunning UHD 4K resolution and rapid video acceleration. It provides excellent display flexibility with one DisplayPort++, one eDP, and one HDMI triple-view display.”

Axiomtek’s MANO526 is now available for purchase. For more product information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.

About Axiomtek

Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.