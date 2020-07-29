Zareen Khan shares a heartfelt message after watching Dil Bechara, starring the Late Sushant Singh Rajput

The sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput left shockwaves in the Bollywood industry, leaving everyone with a heavy heart. The late actor’s final production, ‘Dil Bechara’ was released on a platform just a few days ago and has been received immensely well by the audience. Actress, Zareen Khan took to Instagram to share her thoughts regarding the film.

Zareen posted a short clip full of pictures of Sushant with a sweet message that went ‘You will always be missed’, which played at the end of the movie, right before the end credits.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, the stunning actress mentioned, ‘This was truly heartbreaking. I don’t have enough words to discuss what I am feeling right now. As I have said earlier too, my mind and heart are just not ready to accept that you are gone. Sushant, you are immortal as you will eternally be in our hearts.’

The film has been highly appreciated by everyone, and the late actor’s skill and talent when it comes to acting have been lauded yet again