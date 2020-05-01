Lavatory Service Vehicles Market Recent Trends, Development,Growth & Forecast 2019 to 2028

The global lavatory service vehicles market is set to surpass a value of US$ 119 Mn by the end of 2028, according to the projections of a new market intelligence study by Fact.MR. Businesses in lavatory service vehicles market are increasingly focusing on the integration of advanced technologies and materials to gain traction among consumers.

“Growing adoption of zero-emission GSE (Ground Support Equipment), including lavatory service vehicles is foreseen to redefine growth prospects of electric lavatory service vehicles”, says the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of 250+ pages report on the lavatory service vehicles market

Lavatory Service Vehicles Market: Key Findings

Lavatory service vehicles with holding capacities of 50 – 100 gallons are gaining traction, with projected incremental opportunity of US$ 16 Mn in the forecast period.

Lavatory service trucks will remain preferred product category.

Cumulatively, electric and non-electric lavatory service vehicles account for 89 % of the global market.

North America is set to exhibit higher CAGR, on back of new commercial and defense infrastructure projects.

Lavatory Service Vehicles Market: Key Driving Factors

Rising adoption of zero-emission GSE will remain key growth influencer for electric lavatory service vehicles.

Rapid advances in technology and the growth of commercial aviation industry are increasing the scope of lavatory service vehicle applications.

Airports seek to increase investments in large capacity lavatory service vehicles for greater cost-effectiveness

Tech automation innovations to minimize accidents during operations, thus supporting global adoption rates.

Lavatory Service Vehicles: Key Market Restraints

The need for trained professionals to operate lavatory service vehicles increases operational costs and restricts market growth.

Strict regulations regarding emission control will remain key challenge for lavatory service vehicle manufacturers.

Explore 142 figures, 117 tables in the study.

Competition Landscape

The global lavatory service vehicles market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on product improvements for better control over fluid transfer operations to minimize accidental overfilling. Manufacturers have also incorporated utilization of rust-proof, UV-resistant, and crack resistant materials to boost safety and efficiency standards. The report has also profiled key players in the global lavatory service vehicles market, including but not limited to Vestergaard, AERO Specialties Inc., TLD Group, Lift-A-Loft engineered aerial solutions, Access Air Systems, and TBD Owen Holland Ltd.

About the Report

This 250+ pages study provides detailed forecast data on the lavatory service vehicles market. The key categories covered in the report include vehicle type (trucks and carts), engine power (electric, non-electric, and hybrid), maximum capacity (under 50 gallons, 50-100 gallons, 101 – 200 gallons, and over 200 gallons), application (commercial and defense) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Middle East & Africa, and Japan).

Press Release- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1263/lavatory-service-vehicles-market-demand