Medical Imaging Workstations Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Factors such as rising global burden for target diseases, increased product commercialization, rising public-private investments to support product development, growing adoption of medical imaging workstations, evolving user’s preference for digital platforms, and the establishment of new medical facilities, are driving the growth of the medical imaging workstations market during the forecast period. However, premium product pricing may restrict the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Based on modality, the magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected to account for the largest market share, as of 2018. This is attributed to the increasing number of MRI examinations, growing adoption of MRI for brain imaging, increasingly interconnected diagnostic MRI workflow among multiple vendors for effective resource management, greater digitalization of diagnostic imaging processes across major countries, and the rising application of PACS in clinical workflows (such as in cardiology, ophthalmology, radiology, and dentistry). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical imaging workstations market in 2018, followed by Europe. The dominant position of this region in medical imaging workstations market is due to the growing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of various diseases, the large number of imaging centers in this region, fast adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems, increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis, presence of prominent market players in this region, and increasing private-public investments for focusing on the medical imaging segment to support the development of advanced solutions.

For request sample:

https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=30083

Key Market Players: Medical Imaging Workstations Market

• General Electric Company (US)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

• Carestream Health (US)

• Hologic (US)

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

• Accuray Incorporated (US)

• Capsa Healthcare (US)

• Ampronix (US),

• Medicor Imaging (US)

• NGI Group (France),

• Alma IT Systems (Spain)

• Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands)

Medical Imaging Workstations Market: Segmentation

The global Medical Imaging Workstations market has been segmented into modality, component, and usage mode, application and end user.

On the basis of modality, the market has been segmented into computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), ultrasound, mammography, radiography and others.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into visualization software, display units, display controller cards, central processing units and others.

The market, by usage mode, has been segmented into thin client workstations, thick client workstations.

Based on the application the market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, clinical review, advanced imaging.

Further on the basis of end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostics centers, ambulatory centers and others

The global medical imaging workstations market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The diagnostics imaging workstations market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

For more information: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/medical-imaging-workstations-market/

About precision business insights

Precision Business Insights is one of the leading market research and business consulting firm, which follow a holistic approach to solve needs of the clients. We adopt and implement proven research methodologies to achieve better results. We help our clients by providing actionable insights and strategies to make better decisions. We provide consulting, syndicated and customized market research services based on our client needs.

Contact to Precision Business Insights

Kemp House,

152 – 160 City Road,

London EC1V 2NX

Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com

Toll Free (US): +1-866-598-1553

Website @ https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com