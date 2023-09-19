Believe and Jjust Music Join Forces to Revolutionize Bollywood OST Market

Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, and Jjust Music, an acclaimed new-age music label celebrated for its string of Indie music hits, have proudly announced a momentous partnership that will redefine the landscape of the Bollywood Original Soundtrack (OST) market by bringing fresh, innovative sounds and unmatched global reach to the industry.

This landmark collaboration marks a significant milestone for Jjust Music, as the label expands its reach into the flourishing OST segment with the support of Believe’s vast domain expertise. With a diverse roster and an impressive track record of chart-topping releases, including “Prada” featuring Alia Bhatt (61+ million views on YouTube), “Choodiyan” featuring Dytto (55+ million views on YouTube), and “Mashooka” featuring Rakul Preet Singh (37 million views on YouTube), the association is set to revolutionize the Bollywood OST Market.

Commenting on the partnership, Shyam Chhabria, CEO, Jjust Group said, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Believe. This collaboration provides us with exciting new opportunities to reach a global audience with our cutting-edge content. With Believe’s unparalleled platform and expertise, we are confident that our music will resonate with fans far and wide. Together, we envision a harmonious fusion of innovation and creativity, breaking barriers and redefining the very essence of Bollywood OSTs.

As we embark on this exhilarating venture, we are eager to bring forth projects featuring some of Bollywood’s leading artists and personalities, showcasing the richness and diversity of our musical tapestry. We are certain that this partnership will not only drive our label’s growth but also elevate the cultural significance of the music we produce.”

“There is more to music than just sound. It is a language that binds people from all walks of life and transcends any barriers. It has the capacity to bring out strong feelings, unleash creativity, and illuminate our hearts. The music industry has a significant impact on society and culture. Our lives are enriched by it, and it helps us make enduring memories. I’m passionate about music and Jjust Group because of this. Moreover, Believe and Jjust Music’s collaboration is a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the power of music to bring people together. With this partnership, we are poised to redefine the Bollywood OST market and create a symphony of innovative and captivating content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Together, we embark on an exhilarating journey to shape cultures and inspire hearts through the magic of music.”, said Jjust Group’s Founder, Jackky Bhagnani.”

Believe’s tech-powered innovative platform has been instrumental in driving success for artists and labels of all sizes in the ever-evolving music industry. By partnering with Jjust Music, Believe is solidifying its position in the Bollywood OST market while continuing to bolster its leadership role in the Indian music industry.

Vinay Guwalani, Director Label and Artist Solutions, Believe India, commented: “We are delighted to partner with a dynamic new age label such as Jjust Music and look forward to bringing their music to fans globally. With this partnership we are poised to release projects featuring some leading Bollywood artists and personalities, and utilize our domain expertise to propel their work to fans and audiences.”

Vivek Raina, Managing Director of Believe India, added: “We believe that our robust platform, coupled with their innovative and cutting-edge content, will result in an extraordinary product that will be adored by music enthusiasts across the nation.”

With music enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the outcome of this collaboration, the partnership between Believe and Jjust Music is poised to usher in a new era of creativity and innovation in the digital music landscape. This alliance not only promises remarkable growth opportunities for both entities but also ensures a wave of captivating releases and unforgettable collaborations for fans around the globe.