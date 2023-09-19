Mark your calendar for the intensive 2-day tattoo workshop and take your skills to the next level!

Join us for an intensive 2-day tattoo workshop and take your skills to the next level! Explore business growth hacks, advanced tattooing techniques, and digital art concepts to enhance your craft. Hosted at Malad, this workshop will provide a unique opportunity to learn the art of tattooing from experienced professionals, organized by Aliens Tattoo Art School. We will delve into the process of understanding client briefs and translating them into unique, personalized tattoos. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your skills and take your business to new heights!





This is a very exciting opportunity for not just tattoo artists but also enthusiasts who are interested in learning the aesthetics of the tattoo industry.

Details:

Dates: October 25 and 26, 2023

Venue: 1st floor, Satguru Prasad, Ramchandra Lane, Opp. Neo Corporate Plaza, Malad West, Mumbai Maharashtra 400064