Michael Macho, BIS Computer Solutions, Acquires Majority Share of Viridio.net

Increasing Value to Customers

Today, BIS Computer Solutions Division President, Michael Macho, acquires majority share of eco-friendly cloud data center, Viridio (viridio.net), and assumes role of President and CEO.

The acquisition was approved by Viridio, Board of Directors on May 6, 2024 at 3.30p Pacific time (PDT) by Steven Craig (CTO) and Laz Peterson (CFO), who share ownership in the business. “This marks a significant milestone for Viridio. It is important to be in a position to grow and bring together resources, and relationships for continued growth,” said Laz Peterson, Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of Viridio.

Today marks a pioneering development in the technology industry as Michael Macho, division president at BIS Computer Solutions, has successfully acquired a majority share of Viridio, a eco-friendly cloud data center headquartered in Menifee, California.

With this acquisition, Michael Macho assumes the role of President and CEO of Viridio, bolstering the company’s leadership team alongside current executives, including chief financial officer Laz Peterson (previously CEO) and Steven Craig, CTO. This strategic move aims to elevate the value proposition for both new and existing customers of Viridio, while also extending capabilities and benefits to BIS Computer Solutions and ResultWorx Technology Solutions customers who wish to gain entrance into the public or private cloud.

“I am pleased to bring on Michael Macho and his team at BIS Computer Solutions to bolster growth at Viridio, and to provide additional value to our customers,” said, Peterson. “This acquisition and partnership has been in the making for the last 10 months and I am quite pleased this finally came together,” added Peterson.

Viridio — formally Affordable Internet Services Online, Inc. – AISO — has long been recognized for its innovative and user-friendly cloud and cloud-based solutions, catering to companies and consumers of all sizes. Leveraging Viridio’s WordPress Optimized platform, customers can effortlessly launch websites within minutes, streamlining their digital presence with efficiency, and with the support to reinforce their product and service offering. “This additional technical experience will allow Viridio to more efficiently service customers and channel partners, and bring new capabilities to the team,” said Steven Craig, chief technology officer and co-founder of Viridio.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the acquisition, Michael Macho stated, “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Viridio. With over 38 years of technology experience, I am eager to contribute my knowledge and talent towards the growth and expansion of Viridio, and bring new brand awareness brand to the company and its capabilities. The most important aspect is the partnership, and the significant benefits it brings to both organizations, and specifically our collective clientele.”

This acquisition signifies a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric values, positioning Viridio as a leading force in the rapidly evolving landscape of cloud services and digital solutions, that are — most importantly — environmentally friendly.

About BIS Computer Solutions

BIS Computer Solutions is a trusted provider of vertical software applications, custom software development, mobile applications, and IT/network support. With a dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, BIS Computer Solutions delivers cutting-edge solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide.

About Viridio

Viridio (viridio.net) is a pioneering eco-friendly cloud data center based in Menifee, California. Offering swift and intuitive cloud and web-based solutions, Viridio.net empowers organizations and individuals alike to establish a dynamic online presence with ease.

Media Contact:

Chris Barnett

Barnett Media

chris@cbarnmedia.com

(415) 336-5092