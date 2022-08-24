National Lacrosse League Announces Information For 2022 Entry Draft

The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, today announced that the 2022 NLL Entry Draft will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. ET at the historic The Carlu in downtown Toronto.

Information about live broadcast coverage and details surrounding how fans can consume the 2022 NLL Draft on social media will be announced at a later date. The Draft will be open to the public, free of charge, with seating for 400 at The Carlu.

After a blockbuster trade following the 2022 Expansion Draft, the Rochester Knighthawks will make the first overall selection in the draft followed by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs making their inaugural selection. Vancouver, New York, and Panther City will make the following picks, respectively.

The full first round NLL Entry Draft order, as of August 23, pending pre-Draft transactions, is as follows:

1. Rochester (from Las Vegas)

2. Las Vegas (from Rochester)

3. Vancouver

4. New York

5. Panther City

6. Saskatchewan

7. Georgia

8. Albany (from Philadelphia)

9. Halifax (from Albany)

10. Calgary

11. Georgia (from San Diego)

12. Halifax

13. Buffalo (from Toronto)

14. Buffalo

15. Colorado

16. Las Vegas (additional compensatory selection)

17. Albany (compensatory selection)

18. Las Vegas (from Calgary) (compensatory selection)

19. Buffalo (compensatory selection)

20. Georgia (compensatory selection)

21. Panther City (from Albany) (compensatory selection)

22. San Diego (compensatory selection)

23. Philadelphia (from Saskatchewan) (compensatory selection)

The NLL Entry Draft was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 following a two-year run at Philadelphia’s Xfinify Live! in 2018 and 2019. Draft eligibility requirements are available at https://www.nll.com/combine/draft-eligibility/.

For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.