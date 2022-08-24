Matrix New World Engineering, President, Honored With Commerce and Industry Association’s ‘2022 Enterprising Women’ Award

Jayne Warne, PE, President, Matrix New World Engineering (Matrix), was recently named a 2022 ‘Enterprising Women in Commerce’ in the ‘Engineering and Architecture’ category. This award was presented by The Commerce and Industry Association of NJ (CIANJ).

CIANJ prides themself in diversity and representation of women entrepreneurs. This award recognizes women who excel in their given field by acknowledging their knowledge and expertise.

Jayne Warne PE, President, Matrix stated, “It is truly an honor to be recognized with the CIANJ ‘Enterprising Woman’ Award. I would also like to congratulate the other recipients of this significant recognition.”

Warne has piloted Matrix to new heights with her leadership on climate change resiliency, alternative energy (offshore wind in particular), infrastructure, water resources and the origination of a companywide plan – (an Environmental, Social and Governance initiative – ESG).

About Jayne Warne

Warne is a born leader and, in addition to this award, she was honored with the first-ever ‘Salute To Women In Construction,’ award by NJ Alliance For Action (2021) received international recognition when she won SILVER, Female Entrepreneur of the Year, STEVIE Awards (2018), was named one of the ‘Best 50 Women in Business’ NJBIZ (2011), Finalist, ‘Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year ‘ (2011) and ‘Small Business Person of the Year’ (2002).

Her successes have not gone unnoticed. In 2021, Jayne was profiled in NJBIZ, a lead business journal in New Jersey, https://bit.ly/3vpKXlO in both 2021 and 2018, Jayne was featured in lead articles by ROI-NJ, a top business newspaper in New Jersey, https://bit.ly/35hWB7X and https://bit.ly/2xe4Gwd, and quoted in the 2018 Engineering Roundtable, https://bit.ly/2ozy6h9 by Commerce magazine, the flagship publication of the Commerce & Industry Association of New Jersey.

The firm has garnered numerous accolades such as being ranked in the ENR Top 500 Design Firms, (2022), 2021 Leader in Real Estate, Construction and Design Award, ) ranked in the ENR (Top 200 Environmental Firms (2021), named to the Inc. 5000 (2014), selected “Business of the Year’ (2010), and chosen one of ‘New Jersey’s Finest Companies’ (2004).