Novem Group Named to 2022 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100

Novem Group is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the 2022 Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce plans to reveal the 36th annual Top 100 rankings at the Top 100 awards celebration on November 1.

Novem Group CEO Bob Bartolotta said, “Making the Top 100 is a testament to the employees’ of Novem dedication to excellence, while managing the challenges the past year presented all companies.”

To be eligible for the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 program, companies must be privately owned, headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region, and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years.

Greater Rochester Chamber President and CEO Bob Duffy said, “Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 program serves as the perfect illustration that Rochester has indeed moved from a company town of a few major employers to a place made up of industry from every sector. This year we are excited to see a strong cross-section of well-established companies and startups competing for a coveted spot on the list. The 2022 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 companies employ over 28,000 people and reported total revenue of over $15 billion in the most recent fiscal year. The economic impact generated by these businesses has real and lasting influence on our community, and we are proud to have them in our region.”

Individuals and businesses alike trust Novem Group to provide sound investment and financial advice. Their practice has the flexibility and expertise to design comprehensive solutions for a variety of circumstances. They have the foresight to consistently invest in people, technology, and processes to ensure retain their position at the leading edge of the investment industry, all while giving back through the Novem Foundation, a 501c3 established in 2019 to help break the cycle of generational poverty in the community.

About Novem Group

The team at Novem Group has the experience and skills required to thrive and evolve in an ever-changing industry. They have a diverse group of talented individuals, all with unique and valuable experience. Their commitment to the communities that they serve is matched only by the commitment to their clients.