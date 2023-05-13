Reebok launches ‘I am the New’ brand campaign, ropes in leading actor Taapsee Pannu and World’s No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassadors

Reebok, a brand synonymous with sports and fitness, has announced a new chapter in its journey. Under the aegis of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) in India, Reebok is re-establishing itself as a leading sports and performance brand with a powerful new campaign that resonates deeply with audiences.

The campaign, titled ‘I am the New,’ features two extraordinary individuals who have defied stereotypes and created new rules for themselves – World’s No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav and leading actor Taapsee Pannu. Their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and charting their own paths embodies the campaign’s core message – embrace your unorthodox spirit and create your own trail.

A love for sports and fitness is intrinsic to Indian culture. Sports is the heartbeat of the nation, with millions of people actively participating in and following a variety of sports across media. It is only natural that Reebok reclaims its legacy of being the premier sports and performance brand in the country, encouraging one and all to adopt fitness as way of life. In keeping with this philosophy, the ‘I am the New’ campaign is an emotional call to action for everyone who has ever been held back by stereotypes or felt like they didn’t fit in. It is a rallying cry for the youth of India to break free from limitations and embrace their true potential.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Reebok, India, said “Reebok has played a pivotal role in transforming the world’s perception of sports and fitness, and this campaign is all about cementing that reputation and reclaiming our position at the top. Our new brand ambassadors, both embody our message of empowerment and self-expression through sports. With their help, we’re excited to deepen our connection with the youth of India and drive growth for our brand. ‘I am the New’ is more than just a campaign; it’s a call to make sports an integral part of our lives and strive for greatness in everything we do.”

On his association with Reebok, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’m excited to partner with Reebok, a brand that resonates with my outlook on sports and fitness. I believe an individual evolves best when faced with challenges. Reebok’s new campaign perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards the game. I look forward to inspiring a wave of energy and igniting a spark of ‘I am the New’ philosophy amongst the youth of the country.”

Sharing her excitement about this association with Reebok, actor Taapsee Pannu commented, “It is so exciting to be associated with a brand like Reebok that enables you to push your boundaries, and most importantly, to be yourself. It might be easy to follow the crowd, but it takes an immense amount of courage to pave your own path, and Reebok’s new campaign truly encourages this ideology. The ‘I am the New’ campaign perfectly depicts our shared belief in breaking barriers and creating your own unique identity, be it in movies or real life. I’m proud to be a part of this movement and look forward to a thrilling journey with the brand.”

As Reebok and ABFRL kick-start this new chapter in their journey, with a string of exciting collaborations that follow in the coming months, the ‘I am the New’ campaign represents a powerful and emotional call to action for young people across India. It’s time to break free from limitations, embrace your unique identity, and become the best version of yourself.