Recipe – CORNITOS AVOCADO MINI WAFFLES WITH DRAGON FRUIT AND AVOCADO SALSA

Avocado Mini Waffles:

Ingredients:

For the avocado filling:

1/2 mashed avocado

1/4 cup grated paneer

1 tbsp chopped onion

2 chopped garlic cloves

1/2 chopped green chilli

1/2 tsp mixed herbs

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1/2 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

For waffles:

Cornitos tortilla wraps

Garlic butter (as per need)

Method:

To make the filling, add all ingredients to a bowl and mix it well.

Take tortilla wraps and cut them into small square pieces. Spread garlic butter on it. Put filling on it and cover it with another tortilla square. Put it in a waffle maker to make mini waffles.

Dragon Fruit And Avocado Salsa:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped dragon fruit pieces

1/2 cup chopped avocado pieces

1 chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

1/2 cup crushed cornitos beetroot nachos

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mint leaves

1 tbsp coriander leaves

1/2 tsp black pepper

Salt to taste

Method:

In a bowl add olive oil, honey, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, coriander, and mint leaves to make the dressing. Add other ingredients to it and mix well.