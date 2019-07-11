Metamaterial Medium Market Detailed Analysis and Prognostication by 2022

Metamaterial Medium Market based on end user, application, and geography. Based on end user, it is segmented into automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, optics, medical instrumentation. Based on application, it is divided into antenna, beam steering system, frequency selective surfaces, and sensing. Geographically, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report includes market size of these aforementioned metamaterial medium segments; however, it excludes information on the materials that are arranged to reflect metamaterial medium.

Metamaterial Medium Market is expected to garner $1,387 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Metamaterial mediums are defined as macroscopic composites possessing a man-made, three-dimensional, periodic cellular architecture designed to produce an optimized combination, not available in nature, of two or more responses to a specific excitation.

They show exceptional physical properties such as negative permeability and permittivity. The significance of metamaterials is that they allow engineers to manipulate wave propagation by arranging the unit cells in different ways. For example, though copper is a good conductor and appears bronze in color, a metamaterial designed out of copper can be engineered to be an insulator and reflect yellow.

Major players in the metamaterial medium segment have adopted agreement, partnership, and product launch as their key development strategies. Important players operating in the market include Kymeta Corporation (U.S.), Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (Canada), Metamagnetics Inc. (U.S.), Jem Engineering LLC (U.S.), Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Applied EM, Inc. (U.S.), NanoSonic, Inc. (U.S.), Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), TeraView Limited (UK), and Plasmonics, Inc. (U.S.).

Other key players which are not profiled but are active in the value chain include, Alight Technologies ApS, Sandvik Materials Technology AB, Evolv Technology, Nanosteel Company Inc, Medical Wireless Sensing Ltd., Fianium Ltd, Echodyne Corporation, Opalux Inc, Luminus Devices Inc, Colossal Storage Corporation, Inframat Corporation, Newport Corp., NKT Photonics, NEC, Omniguide, Opalux, Panasonic, Photeon Technologies, Photonic Lattice Inc., Raytheon, Samsung, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sumitomo.

Major factors that drive the market growth are capital investment from public and private sources and highly skilled researchers for product commercialization. In addition, the unique engineered properties of metamaterial mediums are not found in nature, making them inherently valuable. However, inefficient research despite huge investment is expected to restrain the market growth.

Top Investment Pockets

The telecommunication industry segment dominated the global market in 2015, accounting for a market share of 100%, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years due to increase in use of negative index metamaterial medium to manufacture optical fibers and antennas. Moreover, increase in use of electrically small antennas in applications such as telephone network, television network, and satellites boosts the rapid use of metamaterial medium in the telecommunication industry in various regions. Moreover, the optics segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The adoption of metamaterial medium in sensing devices such as antennas and absorbers is driven by ease of availability of various plastics and polymers used in the manufacturing process of negative index metamaterial medium.

Metamaterial Medium Market Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the metamaterial medium market across major regions as well as the total revenue generated during the forecast period.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2022 is presented, which assists the manufacturers to analyze the market.

The report also offers quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to facilitate the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in the market.

The projections are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential, in terms of value.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

