34 Colleges More Besides NLUs to Accept CLAT 2018 Scores for Admission

Delhi – 22 May 2018 (Press Release) – Those who want to make the career in the field of Law must appear for CLAT. Common Law Admission Test is the national level entrance exam, for which around 50000 candidates apply. A general perception is that through CLAT, admission is granted in NLUs but there are 34 more colleges which accept the score of the examination.
These institutes have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CLAT office and use the scores for admission.
To assist law aspirants, AglaSem presents the complete list of institutes which accept the CLAT score. Candidates can go through this list and choose their institute accordingly.
Institutes other than NLUs which will accept CLAT 2018 score are:
1. Alliance University, Bangalore
2. Amity University, Uttar Pradesh
3. Asian Law College, Noida
4. K.N. Modi University, Rajasthan
5. Faculty of Law, Marwadi University, Rajkot
6. Geeta Institute of Law, Panipat
7. Gitam School of Law, Visakhapatnam
8. Harlal School of Law, Greater Noida
9. ICFAI University, Tripura
10. IIMT University, Meerut
11. Indore Institute of Law, Indore
12. Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad
13. Institute of Legal Studies and Research, GLA University, Mathura
14. ISBR Law College, Bangalore
15. Jims Engineering Management Technical Campus (JEMTEC) School of Law, Greater Noida
16. Kalinga University, Faculty of Law, Naya Raipur
17. Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University
18. Lloyd Law College, Greater Noida
19. Maharishi University of Information Technology, Delhi NCR
20. Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phoole University, MJRP Academy of Law, Jaipur
21. Mewar Law Institute, Ghaziabad
22. NIMT Vidhi Evam Kanoon Sansthan (NIMT Institute of Method and Law), Greater Noida
23. Raffles University, Neemrana, Rajasthan
24. Renaissance Law College, Indore
25. Reva University, Bangalore
26. RNB Global University, Bikaner
27. Sandip University, Nashik
28. Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University, Gurugram
29. Siddhartha Law College, Dehradun
30. SRM University, Haryana
31. The NorthCap University, Gurgaon
32. Unitedworld School of Law, Karnavati University, Gandhinagar
33. Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur
34. Xavier University, Bhubaneswar
Every year, one NLU conducts the exam and next year the responsibility for organizing the exam is shifted to another NLU. In total, 19 NLUs accept the score of the examination but NLU Delhi conducts AILET for admission. It is a separate entrance examination, the score of which is only accepted by NLU Delhi for B.A., LL.B. and LL.M. admission.
National Law Universities that accept CLAT score are:
1. NLSIU Bangalore
2. NALSAR Hyderabad
3. NLIU Bhopal
4. WBNUJS Kolkata
5. NLU Jodhpur
6. HNLU Raipur
7. GNLU Gandhinagar
8. RMLNLU Lucknow
9. CNLU Patna
10. RGNUL Punjab
11. NUALS Kochi
12. NLUO Odisha
13. NUSRL Ranchi
14. NLUJA Assam
15. DSNLU Visakhapatnam
16. TNNLS Tiruchirappalli
17. MNLU Mumbai
18. MNLU Nagpur
19. MNLU Aurangabad
CLAT which is also the most competitive one. National Law Universities (NLUs) conduct the exam for UG Law admission in 3 and 5-year L.L.B courses. This year, CLAT 2018 held on May 13, 2018, in around 65 centers across India. It is estimated that more than 40000 candidates appeared for the exam. The exam held in online mode. The exam duration was of 2 hours, in which candidates had to solve multiple choice questions.
Those candidates who qualify CLAT get admission in more than 2400 UG and 624 PG courses. The result of CLAT will be announced by May 31, 2018, and after it, the counselling will begin.
CLAT is conducted by NLUs for LLB and LLM admission 19 NLUs consider the score of Common Law Admission Test but other than these 34 more institutes accept the score.
For media contact –
Name: Kirti Yadav
Contact No.: 0124-4717818
Email Id: pr@aglasem.com