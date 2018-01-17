[Hampshire,17/01/2018] – Andrew & Andrew offer a broad range of legal services. One of these is acting as a probate solicitors. Probate is the process by which an estate is settled after someone passes away.

It is always highly recommend for someone to make a will in order to ensure that their estate is divided in the way that they want. Andrew & Andrew offer a will writing service which can avoid the complications that they often see when acting as probate solicitors.

What if there is no will? What can probate solicitors do?

If it is too late and there is no will then the law decides how an estate will be divided. These are called the laws of intestacy. Andrew & Andrew can still offer assistance as probate solicitors at this point. They can help the next of kin to apply for a grant of representation, which allows them to administer the estate.

Probate solicitors, like Andrew & Andrew, can explain who is entitled to what under the law. If there is a surviving spouse, they are usually entitled to the largest portion of the estate followed by other close relatives if there is enough to go around.

Unfortunately, cohabiting partners are not entitled to anything under the law. As probate solicitors, Andrew & Andrew know that the safest way to avoid difficult and painful situations, following a death in these circumstances, is to make a will.

Can a probate solicitors make a deed of family arrangement?

A family can voluntarily change the way an estate is divided up if they apply to do so within two years of a death. A probate solicitors, like Andrew & Andrew, can assist with this. It can be used to rectify situations where someone has been unfairly treated by the laws of intestacy.

Andrew & Andrew can also help families to use a deed of family arrangement to spread tax liability or provide for young children out of an estate. There are lots of variations that Andrew & Andrew can offer when acting as probate solicitors.

Estate planning and division can be complex. Andrew & Andrew have many years of experience as probate solicitors and are here to help.