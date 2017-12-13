Inventory tags are used by the companies to provide the necessary information of inventory goods, to smoothen the inventory tracking process. Companies are implementing enhanced inventory management systems that helps to improve productivity and efficiency of organisation. Inventory tags are the key elements of inventory management systems that simplifies the counting process of inventory goods and helps to track the asset throughout the supply chain. These tags offer several benefits such as cost efficient and precise tracking of inventory goods, control over inventory flow, identification of owner and timeline associated with inventory good.

Inventory Tag Market: Drivers and Restraint

Inventory tags are widely used in various industries including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail and defence. Inventory tags are considered to be the most important constituent that helps to improve efficiency of overall supply chain. Increase in need of efficient supply chain management system in end user industries, recent development in inventory tag technologies, rise in need of real time tracking system and rise of fraudulent products in market are the major drivers for the growth of inventory tag market.

However, factors like technical problems associated with RFID tags and lack of global standards in inventory tag implementation can affect the market growth of inventory tag.

Inventory Tag Market: Segmentation

Inventory tag market can be segmented on the basis of type of raw materials, technology, verticals, type of print and regions.

On the basis of raw materials the inventory tag market can be segmented in to plastic, vinyl, paper and metal. Metal tags are the most durable inventory tags and can with stand the extreme conditions. Metal tag are widely used in military, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. Aluminium, stainless steel and brass are the most common metals that are used to manufacture the metal tags.

Inventory tag are segmented in to RFID and bar codes on the basis of its technology. RFID can track and identify the inventory object by using radio frequency. RFID can be further classified in to active and passive on the basis of its power source. Barcodes uses the laser technology to scan and read the inventory data.

On the basis of type of print, inventory tag market can be segmented in to digital printing, direct thermal printing, thermal transfer printing, letter pass printing, screen printing, and flexographic printing. Digital printing is the most dominant segment in overall inventory tag market as, it offers several benefits like cost effectiveness and high quality than other segments.

On the basis of verticals inventory tag market can be segmented in to industrial, commercial and retail.

Segmentation on basis of regions:

Inventory Tag Market: Region wise outlook

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market of inventory tag, as the end user industries such as manufacturing and retail in the region are growing with a significant rate. China has the largest consumption of inventory tag followed by India in Asia pacific region.

Currently, Europe is the most dominant region in global inventory tag market. Government support to demolish counterfeit products in market and advancement in technologies are the key factors that maintain the region on top of the list.

In North America, US is the largest market of inventory tag followed by Canada. In the U.S., barcode market is growing with significant rate, as the government is motivating the usage of barcode for food industry.

