About Pet Monitoring Camera
The global pet monitor camera market is majorly driven by the growth in the pet accessories market. Shifting consumer lifestyle, rising urbanization, increasing working population leading to rising necessity for monitoring pets from the workplace, improved IT infrastructure allowing best monitoring and interacting experiences, rising number of dual-income households are some of the factors contributing to the growth of pet monitor market across the globe. Moreover, increasing digital channel initiatives and social media promotions, and improved distribution channel, easy Internet access increase awareness and availability of pet monitoring devices through online vendors.
Technavios analysts forecast the global pet monitoring camera market to grow at a CAGR of 26.09% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pet monitoring camera market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Guardzilla
Motorola
Petzila
PetChatz
Other prominent vendors
Ezviz
Petcube
Furbo
Pawbo
Blink Home
Zmodo
Vimtag
Market driver
Increased number of pet ownerships
Market challenge
Reluctance of pet owners to buy high-priced products
Market trend
Introduction of technologically-enhanced products
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Global pet monitor camera market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Entertainment market size & forecast
Pet security market size & forecast
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
Online market size & forecast
Offline market size & forecast
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas market size & forecast
EMEA market size & forecast
APAC market size & forecast
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
