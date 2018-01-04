QY Research groups can be relied upon for the most updated and in depth information of the title Global Regenerative Medicine Market this is estimated by experts to develop at the most elevated CAGR amid the estimate time frame 2012-2022.
In terms of application the market is sectioned into
Dermatology
Cardiovascular
CNS
Orthopedic
Others
By Product the market is sectioned into
Cell Therapy
Tissue Engineering
Biomaterial
Other
Top regions encompassed in this study are
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
The leading players in this market are
DePuy Synthes
Medtronic
ZimmerBiomet
Stryker
Acelity
MiMedx Group
Organogenesis
UniQure
Cellular Dynamics International
Osiris Therapeutics
Vcanbio
Gamida Cell
Golden Meditech
Cytori
Celgene
Vericel Corporation
Guanhao Biotech
Mesoblast
Stemcell Technologies
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
