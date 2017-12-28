According to a new report Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market, published by KBV research, the Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market size is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Fillable Needle-Free Injectors market holds the largest market share in Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2017 – 2023). The Fillable Needle-Free Injectors market would attain market value of $13,697.0 million by 2023.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 17.6 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Gas Propelled/ Air Forced Injector Systems Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors market holds the largest market share in Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.7 % during the forecast period. The Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Endo International PLC, Antares Pharma, Inc, Pharmajet, Medical International Technology, Inc. (MIT), Injex Pharma AG, National Medical Products, Inc., Valeritas, Inc., European Pharma Group BV, Wright Medical Group, Inc., and Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.
Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Fillable Needle Free Injectors
Prefilled Needle Free Injectors
By Source of Power
Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors
Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors
Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors
By Type
Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors
Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors
Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors
By Site of Delivery
Subcutaneous Injectors
Intramuscular Injectors
Intradermal Injectors
By Usability
Disposable Needle-Free Injectors
Reusable Needle-Free Injectors
By Application
Vaccine Delivery
Insulin Delivery
Pain Management
Other Application
By Geography
North America Needle-free Injection Systems Market
US Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size
Canada Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size
Mexico Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size
Rest of North America Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size
Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Germany Needle-free Injection Systems Market
UK Needle-free Injection Systems Market
France Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Russia Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Spain Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Italy Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Rest of Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Asia Pacific Needle-free Injection Systems Market
China Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Japan Needle-free Injection Systems Market
India Needle-free Injection Systems Market
South Korea Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Singapore Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Malaysia Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Needle-free Injection Systems Market
LAMEA Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Brazil Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Argentina Needle-free Injection Systems Market
UAE Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Saudi Arabia Needle-free Injection Systems Market
South Africa Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Nigeria Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Rest of LAMEA Needle-free Injection Systems Market
Companies Profiled
Endo International PLC
Antares Pharma, Inc.
Pharmajet
Medical International Technology, Inc. (MIT)
Injex Pharma AG
National Medical Products, Inc
Valeritas, Inc.
European Pharma Group BV
Wright Medical Group, Inc.
Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.
