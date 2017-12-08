A new study on the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by Future Market Insights discusses some interesting aspects of the differentiating strategies of key market players. Top biomanufacturing companies in North America and Europe are focussing on market collaborations and agreements as key business strategies for growth and expansion across the globe. These companies are also acquiring small scale biopharmaceuticals companies in the Asia Pacific region to strengthen their market presence. Future Market Insights presents several useful insights and a comprehensive revenue forecast of the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in a new report titled “Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017–2027” along with information on the factors influencing revenue growth of the market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027.

The global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,625.0 Mn by the end of 2017 and this is expected to increase to US$ 15,467.8 Mn by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Forecast

The global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has been studied across the key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional market, estimated to be valued at US$ 5,039.3 Mn by 2027 end, with a CAGR of 9.8%. APEJ is the second largest market for biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, with a growth rate of 12.2% anticipated during the 10 year forecast period.

Request for Table of Contents@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2982

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Forecast by Platform

The report segments the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market on the basis of Platform into Mammalian and Microbial. Mammalian is the largest segment by platform, which is estimated to represent US$ 3,857.2 Mn or 68.6% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 12,534.5 Mn or 81.0% share by 2027 end, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Forecast by Product Type

In terms of product type, the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into Growth Factors, Interferons, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Hormones, Vaccines, Insulin, and Others. Monoclonal Antibodies is the largest segment by product type, with revenues estimated to cross US$ 8,100 Mn by the end of the forecast period and a CAGR of 11.3%.

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Forecast by Application

The global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of application into Clinical and Commercial. The Commercial segment will dominate the global market, with revenues in excess of US$ 12,000 Mn expected to be recorded by the end of 2027 resulting in a CAGR of 11.0%.

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Forecast by Therapeutic Area

On the basis of therapeutic area, the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Respiratory Disorders, and Others. Oncology is the largest segment by therapeutic area, expected to be valued at US$ 1,111.1 Mn by the end of 2017. Oncology is also the most lucrative segment. Autoimmune Diseases is the second largest segment by therapeutic area with a market attractiveness index of 1.3.

Buy Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2982

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Competitive Landscape

The report features some of the leading companies operating in the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Companies profiled include Lonza Group AG, Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Patheon N.V., Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, Biomeva GmbH, Probiogen AG, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., KBI Biopharma, Inc., WuXi Biologics, Abzena Plc, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Sandoz International GmbH, Catalent, Inc., AbbVie Contract Manufacturing (An AbbVie Company), Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.