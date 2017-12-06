New Delhi, India, December 6, 2017 – TO THE NEW, a digital technology company providing product engineering and digital transformation services has been featured in ‘Zinnov Zones 2017 for Product Engineering Services’, positioned in the ‘Execution Zone’ for Consumer Software segment.

“Zinnov Zones 2017 – Product Engineering Services” rates 40+ service providers on their product engineering prowess. Service providers are assessed based on multiple dimensions such as spread and maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation & IP, ecosystem linkages and feedback from enterprise buyers.

TO THE NEW has been recognized for its product development capabilities in the consumer software vertical having proved itself as a true product engineering partner for global companies.

Commenting on the feat, Deepak Mittal, CEO, TO THE NEW, said, “Rubbing shoulders with crème de la crème in your industry is always a great feeling. Our entry in the Zinnov Zones 2017 for Product Engineering Services is a testament of our product engineering and innovation capabilities. We are proud and humbled by this achievement. With our experience in working with large internet and consumer ISVs, we have emerged as a partner of choice for consumer focused software product development. Going forward, we are committed to leverage the power of experience design, cutting-edge engineering, and cloud to build disruptive web and mobile solutions for our customers.”

TO THE NEW covers the entire gamut of product engineering including UI/UX, design strategy, cloud native development, mobility, web content management, big data, testing and 24*7 managed services. TO THE NEW has a strong and expanding client base covering Fortune 500 companies, small & mid-size players as well as Silicon Valley startups across domains such as e-commerce, retail, healthcare, banking etc.

For additional details on Zinnov Zones 2017 – Product Engineering Services, please click here

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a premium digital technology company that provides end-to-end product engineering services. TO THE NEW leverages the power of experience design, cutting-edge engineering and cloud to build disruptive web and mobile products and enable digital transformation for businesses.

TO THE NEW practices Agile methodologies to develop innovative products with a faster time to market. With a team of 750+ passionate technologists, TO THE NEW constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as startups across the globe.

For more info, please visit www.tothenew.com

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Financial Services & Retail, Semiconductor verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India.

