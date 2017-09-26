The Home page of the website www.dazzlinglight.org reads, “I am John, the son of Zebedee and Salome, an Apostle of Jesus Christ. Jesus is my Savior, my Lord, and my cousin, for Jesus’ mother Mary and my mother Salome are sisters. After fixing us a breakfast of fish and bread on the shore of Lake Tiberias and just before he returned to heaven, Jesus said to Peter, ‘If I want John to live until I come, what is that to you? Follow me!’ John 21:22. And I am here on earth today to fulfil Jesus’ Words of Prophesy and to prepare the Way for His return to Galilee.” John reports, “That I am the voice of the Lord that Christians long to hear. I am the voice of someone calling out in the desert to make Way for Jesus’ Second Coming. I am the Rider on the White Horse calling Christians to join the Armies of Heaven.”

Yesterday on the Facebook page The Second Coming of Jesus Christ -9/19/28, John’s post from Christ read, “Be born again. I am telling you the truth; no one can enter the Kingdom of God without being born of water and the Spirit. Brothers and Sisters silence the sounds of Satan that keep calling your name, turn away from your worship of sex and money, and listen to the wind of the Spirit calling you into God’s Kingdom of love and light.” These Words from Jesus Christ reached over 12,000 people on Facebook. Christ’s Words engaged over 3,600 people and 109 people said, “Amen”, with no negative comments. These numbers were amazing, but the “no negative comments” was a true miracle. These numbers also serve as an indicator that people are extremely hungry for the love and the light of Jesus Christ.

In addition to Christ’s Words, the Facebook Post included a picture of the cover of John’s book Is Your Church Heavenly? A Question from Christ for Every Christian. At the website page www.dazzlinglight.org/the_heavenly_church/ , John reveals that “Jesus called me to Galilee in January 2005 to write this current day application of the Seven Messages to the Seven Churches in Revelation where Christ is now calling Christian Churches to: Surrender to Jesus, Strive for Spiritual Riches, Fight Against False Teaching, Practice Intolerance of Sin, Demonstrate a Living Faith, Seek the Lost for Jesus, and Worship Spiritually Hot.” From this work, John shares that Jesus has given him Christ’s Words to post each day on The Second Coming of Jesus Christ – 9/19/28 Facebook Page.

Todays’ Facebook Post from Christ read, “Follow me! I am the Christ! Brothers and Sisters, many of your Church Pastors are leading you to the very Gates of Hell. Remember, the Gates of Hell are wide and many Church Pastors seek worldly riches and are leading you right to the feet of Satan himself to obtain treasures for themselves. I am telling you the truth: the Gate of Heaven is narrow and only a Church Pastor filled with the Holy Spirit and following me can lead you before the Throne of God and all of heaven’s riches.” After receiving this message from Jesus, John reflected that, “As I wrote these words and remembered everything I read and saw this past weekend about 9/23/17 and the coming end times, I realized that mine is not the only voice crying out for the Lord in the desert. I realized that the Lord is using a lot of voices to get our attention and, hopefully, to right His Church. For me, the instructions for my call can be found in The Revelation to John 19:11-21, where the rider on the white horse prepares the nations for the thousand years to follow the great battle over the church. The battle is just now starting, as I attempt to line myself up against Church Pastors and continue to reveal a message from Jesus Christ each day on my Facebook Page The Second Coming of Jesus Christ – 9/19/28 and at the Dazzling Light Website.”