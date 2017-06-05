Red Wing Shoes, one of the most historic and beloved shoe brands in the country has returned to Fort Myers. The workhorse of work shoes, Red Wing recently opened at 11150 South Cleveland Avenue in Page Field Commons.

Customers who shop at the Fort Myers location are greeted by a certified fit specialist who is trained to ensure customers get the best fit possible for both feet and work environment. Customers also receive complimentary boot checkups, cleaning and conditioning, along with replacement laces for the life of the Red Wing footwear. Red Wing devotees and any workers who are on their feet during the course of their job will discover the latest in Red Wing work products, including purpose-built footwear from the Red Wing brand plus products from the company’s WORX and Irish Setter lines and the Red Wing Heritage collection.

Owner Edgar Harris, a retired veteran of the Marine Corps who proudly served for 22 years, was inspired to open his own Red Wing store after his long time military friend’s endeavor into a Red Wing store in Louisiana met with success. Since opening, Harris has already discovered a hard-working Lee County customer base that appreciates this local source for the quality products they need and deserve. Red Wing designs and constructs shoes and boots that stand the test of time, serving the construction, medical, foodservice and sanitation industries and many more.

Harris said, “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Southwest Florida community and excited to support everyone that shares the Red Wing Shoe Company’s passion for this iconic brand.”

Harris, who holds a Florida Veteran & Minority Business Certification, plans to expand the Red Wings brand and open more stores in the year ahead, and looks forward to helping educate customers on the quality and fit of Red Wing brand shoes.

The Fort Myers location provides the only Red Wing store between Port Charlotte and Naples. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call the store at (239) 887-3494 or visit stores.redwing.com/fort-myers-fl for more information.