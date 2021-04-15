Beverly Hill, EdD, has been Inducted into the Marquis Who’s Who Registry

MONTGOMERY, AL, April 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Beverly Hill, EdD, has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Hill celebrates more than 25 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, including more than a decade of experience in instructional systems administration and organizational strategy specialization. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia College and a Master of Arts in adult education from Troy University after enlisting in the military. Since her intake process for the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Hill established herself as a “lifelong learner” with the goal of helping others to learn as effectively as possible.

By 2009, Dr. Hill had advanced to become an instructional systems specialist for the U.S. Department of Defense. She continued to refine her focus to teaching and leadership instruction while completing her education, graduating with a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and management from Capella University in 2016. Dr. Hill considers obtaining her doctorate to have been one of the high points of her professional trajectory, and the primer for her transition to the chief of instructional effectiveness at the Eaker Center for Leadership Development.

In her present position, Dr. Hill is responsible for coordinating, reviewing, and updating educational assessment and training data in addition to ensuring the quality and efficacy of training delivered through Air University. She is a member of the U.S. Distance Learning Association and Leadership Montgomery, who honored her with their 2020 Alumni Spotlight Award, and a volunteer with the board of directors of her local YMCA, Hope Inspired Ministry and That’s My Child. Dr. Hill credits her success to her faith and the support of her family and partner, and emphasizes that no matter what circumstances a person begins in, they are capable of accomplishing greatness.

