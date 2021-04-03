Best Friends Open Their Own Franchise Location Together at Spaulding Decon

PORTLAND, OR, April 03, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Spaulding Decon is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location located in Portland, OR owned and operated by Christel Perkins and Sherri Schanze.

Best friends for over 48 years, Perkins and Schanze decided to open their Spaulding Decon location after Perkins found herself watching hours of the companies YouTube Channel (@crimescenecleaning) showcasing the jobs that the company goes on.

Perkins, who is an entrepreneur with other business concepts – Dairy Queen and Mary Kay, and Schanze, who is a pharmaceutical technician, are excited to take on their new venture – together.

Besides the peaked interest via the interweb, the ability to help people and make their lives better is what really drew the two into the company.

Schanze believes, “help the life of one person, and you can help the whole community.”

Upon opening, Perkins states that they are “excited to become a profitable woman-owned business and help the community with our services.”

Founder and CEO, Laura Spaulding, states “Both Christel and Sherri have the drive and compassion that we welcome into our lives. I’m confident that they will be able to provide a sympathetic hand to our clients in need. We’re excited to watch them thrive.”

Spaulding Decon is the nation’s leaders in the crime scene cleanup industry. They offer services from accidental death and biohazard cleanup, hoarding cleanup, drug lab cleanup, mold remediation, water damage restoration, rodent dropping cleanup, tear gas cleanup and more. In 2020, Spaulding Decon made the Inc 5000 list with over 608% growth, as well as, Entrepreneur Magazine for their Franchise 500 list.

If you are in need of our services and are located near Portland, OR please 503-447-2929.