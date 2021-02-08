NIXI launches a new online membership portal under IRINN for Indians seeking request for IP addresses

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) today announces the launch of its new online portal on the Indian Registry for Internet Names and Numbers (IRINN) website, which will automate the process of providing IP Addresses to Indians.

NIXI was recognized by Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) to become the National Internet Registry (NIR) of the country, which was thereafter named IRINN. This entrusts NIXI with the task of allocation and registration services of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and Autonomous System (AS) numbers along with other Internet resource management functions nationally.

This new portal launched by NIXI is a technological advancement that will make the process of securing IP addresses easy and user-friendly. Prior to this, the applicants were asked to send a hard copy of their request and other documents which would undergo a manual screening, taking anywhere between 8-10 days of time. Through this initiative, applicants can complete the process of getting their IP addresses within two days in India.

NIXI currently provides two kinds of IP addresses i.e. IPv4 and IPv6. IPv6 is a more advanced service that gives users additional benefits such as more efficient routing, end-to-end connection integrity, and multi-casting, among other services.

IRINN contributes to the society by providing Internet-related information as a non-profit, affiliation-based organisation, and performing research, education, and enlightenment activities.