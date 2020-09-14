Baby Monitors Market 2020: Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Business Impact, Top Leaders, Opportunities, Future Scope, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2025

KD Market Insights has published a report on global Baby Monitors market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Baby Monitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2019 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Baby Monitors market covering market segments by type, connectivity and distribution channel.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The baby monitors market has been growing on the back of changing the lifestyle of people. Consumers are getting stronger in terms of affordability and technological knowledge, which have allowed them to spend more on potential technologies which can benefit them in their lives. Apart from this, a growing number of working parents and nuclear families has fueled the demand for baby monitors in homes and day care centers. Parents these days are strongly concerned about their baby’s health and safety and are purchasing different products which can assure their baby’s safety.

In addition to this, growing online retailing of baby monitors is spreading awareness among parents across the globe, which in turn decorating the growth of baby monitors market globally. Women employment has risen over the years, this number of working mothers have also grown enormously. The adoption of baby monitors is stronger among working mothers than unemployed mothers. Further, the rising number of employed mothers across the globe, especially in developed and developing countries, is likely to encourage the demand for baby monitors in upcoming years.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

– Baby sound monitors

– Baby video monitors

– Motion monitors

By Connectivity

– Wired

– Wireless

– – -Bluetooth

– – – Wi-fi

– – – Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

This research report studied the Baby Monitors market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Baby Monitors market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Baby Monitors market. The key companies published in the report include among others,

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

– Angelcare Monitor Inc

– iBaby Labs, Inc.

– Summer Infant Inc.

– Babysense LLC

– Motorola

– Nanit

– PROJECT NURSERY

– Cocoon Cam

– Anker Innovations Limited

– Other Prominent Players

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

