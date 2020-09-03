Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2020 Historical Analysis, Recent Trends, Size, Industry Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Highlights

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of the diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, growing per capita healthcare expenditure, and changing lifestyle are the major drivers for the market growth. However, factors like stringent FDA drug approvals, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Segmentation

The global dry eye syndrome is segmented on the basis of the type, diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome, aqueous dry eye syndrome, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into Schirmer test, eye exam, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into nutritional supplements, serum eye drops, lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory drugs segments, surgery, and others. The lubricant eye drops segment is sub-segmented into oily tear eye drops, ointments, preservative-free drops, and others. The anti-inflammatory drugs segments segment is sub-segmented into tetracyclines, corticosteroids, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into punctal occlusion, intense pulsed light therapy, and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, and others.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global dry eye syndrome market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the presence of the major market players like Johnson & Johnson Vision, Auven therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceutical, and others within the region boosts the market growth. Europe stands second in the dry eye syndrome market. This is attributed to the increasing availability of funds for research, a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient and growing geriatric population. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the market. Economies like India, China, Australia and others within the region have huge patient population, rising healthcare expenditure facilitating the market growth. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global dry eye syndrome. Low per capita healthcare expenditure, stringent government policies, especially within the African region restrains the market growth within the region. The Middle East holds a majority of the market due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Key Players

The key players for the global dry eye syndrome are Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Valent Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Johnson and Johnson Vision (U.S.), Acadia Pharmaceutical (U.S.), Allostera Pharma (Canada), I-Med Pharma Inc. (Canada), Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., (Japan), AFT pharmaceuticals (New Zealand), Novaliq GmBh (Germany), Auven therapeutics (U.S.), and others.

