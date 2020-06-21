Facial Injectors Market Size, Statistict, Insights and Landscape

Global facial injectors market size is set to expand at a significant CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 and reach the valuation of USD 14571.47 Mn by the end of the forecast period from USD 7740.16 Mn in the year 2017.

Booming entertainment industry and popularity of celebrity culture are not only affecting the lifestyle of the urban population but also raising the bar higher for beauty standards. Increased research for the development of advanced aesthetic injectors such a soft tissue filler and rise in demand for anti-aging and other beauty treatments in the emerging economies are some other important factors that are propelling the growth of the global facial injectors market.

However, side-effects related to the materials used as injectors, serious complications arising during the surgical procedures and availability of black market for facial injectors are likely to act as restraining factors on the growth of the global facial injectors market during the forecast period. Whereas, increasing awareness and acceptance of combination therapies are expected to drive the growth of the global facial injectors market during the assessment period.

Incorporation of advanced technology in the healthcare sector has led to significant improvement in the procedures of cosmetic surgery and facial aesthetic treatment. Consumer preference towards minimally invasive treatments and rise in popularity of facial aesthetic treatments are fueling the demand for facial injectors, which in turn is leading to the noteworthy expansion of the global facial injectors market.

Facial Injectors Market Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s report provides an in-depth segmental analysis of the global facial injectors market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the facial injectors market has been segmented into dermal fillers/ injectable implants and anti-aging/ anti-wrinkle injections. The dermal fillers/ injectable implants segment accounted for the largest share and is projected to maintain its dominance over the global facial injectors market with the valuation of USD 7934.80, expanding at a CAGR of 11.61%. The dermal fillers/ injectable implants segment has been sub-segmented into hyaluronic acid, synthetic fillers, and collagen fillers. Among these, the hyaluronic acid segment is leading with a significant CAGR of 11.69% in the global facial injectors market. The anti-aging/ anti-wrinkle injections segment has been sub-segmented into botulinum toxin A& poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) microparticles.

Based on application, the facial injectors market has been segmented into facial line correction treatment, face-lift, lip treatment, and others. The facial line correction treatment segment touted to generate maximum revenue at a CAGR of 10.43%, with the valuation of USD 6382.84 Mn by 2023. Whereas, the face-lift segment is anticipated to project significant expansion at highest CAGR in the global facial injectors market during the assessment period.

Based on end-users, the market has been segmented into dermatology clinics & cosmetic centers, hospitals, and others. The dermatology clinics & cosmetic centers segment currently holds the pole position and is projected to surpass the valuation of USD 6061.35 Mn by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period.

Facial Injectors Market Key Players:

Some of the major players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global facial injectors market are SciVision Biotech Inc, Ipsen Pharma. Merck KGaA, Sanofi, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Sinclair Pharma, Galderma S.A., Suneva Medical Inc., Merz Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Facial Injectors Market Regional Analysis:

The Global facial injectors market size has been covered across four major regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The market in Americas is anticipated to spearhead the global facial injectors market during the forecast period. By the end of 2023, the facial injectors market in the Americas is likely to surpass the valuation of 6339.94, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 10.83%. Rise in popularity of facial aesthetic treatment, increasing disposable income and availability of high-quality treatment with the incorporation of advanced cosmetic technology are primarily contributing to the expansion of the facial injectors market in this region. Meanwhile, the market in the Asia Pacific region is set to record the strongest CAGR of 12.02% during the review period. Booming entertainment industry is influencing the population in the emerging economies to undergo cosmetic surgeries, coupled with increased disposable income, which in turn is resulting in the significant expansion of the facial injectors market in the Asia Pacific region.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

