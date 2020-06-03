Who are the key players operating in the global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market ?

The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The growth of the digital therapeutics market is primarily driven by factors such as government initiatives for preventive healthcare, technological advancements in mobile healthcare, a significant increase in venture capital investments, and the benefits of digital therapeutics, such as the ability to induce behavioral change (an important challenge in healthcare), user-friendliness, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance.

Rising healthcare costs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the ability of digital therapeutics to provide cost-effective solutions are some factors responsible for driving the market for treatment/care-related digital therapeutics applications.

Caregivers segment is expected to dominate the market

Based on the type of buyer, the B2C sales channel market is further segmented into patients and caregivers. The caregivers segment is expected to dominate the market and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to company initiatives for the development of products specifically for caregivers and the fact that digital therapeutics help caregivers in better managing their patients.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2019, North America (US and Canada) held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The major factors supporting market growth include the increasing investments in digital therapeutics, the influx of new start-ups, improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to support technological advancements.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in this market are Noom (US), Livongo Health (US), Omada Health (US), WellDoc (US), Pear Therapeutics (US), Proteus Digital Health (US), Propeller Health (US), Akili Interactive Labs (US), Better Therapeutics (US), Happify (US), Kaia Health (Germany), Mango Health (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Canary Health (US), Wellthy Therapeutics (India), Cognoa (US), Ayogo Health (Canada), Mindstrong Health (US), 2Morrow (US), and Ginger (US).

