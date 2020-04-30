Opportunities for the European land mobile radio (LMR) market to reach $2.8 billion by 2025

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the European land mobile radio (LMR) market looks promising with opportunities in the public safety, transportation, retail, construction, private security, and public utilities sectors. The European LMR market is forecast to reach $2.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for secure and effective critical communication and increasing demand for LMRs in the transportation, public utility, and industrial sectors.

In this market, digital (TETRA, DMR, P25, and others) and analogue mobile radios are used for wireless communication in various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that digital LMR technology will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the shift from analog to digital technology and increasing deployment of TETRA technology due to its fast call set-up, group calls, and direct mode communication advantages.

Within this market, LMRs for public safety will remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing adoption of LMRs in critical communication in police departments and emergency services, such as fire department, paramedics, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the use of LMRs in the commercial market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for LMRs in transportation, public utilities, construction, retail, private securities, and others.

An emerging trend which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes growing inclination towards LTE integrated LMR system. Motorola, Hytera, Airbus (Secure Land Communication), JVC Kenwood Corporation, Thales, Harris Corporation, and Simoco Wireless Solutions are among the major LMR manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the European LMR market by end use industry, technology, product, offering, and country. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled “Growth Opportunities in the European LMR Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the European LMR market by end use industry, application, technology, offering, and country as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Public Safety

o Military and Defense

o Other Public Safety

• Commercial

o Transportation

o Retail

o Construction

o Public utilities

o Private Security

o Others

By Technology [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Analogue

• Digital

o TETRA

o DMR

o P25

o Others(NXDM, DPMR, etc)

By Product [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Hand Portable

• In-Vehicle

By Offering [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Hardware

• Solution

By Country [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Other European Countries

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the European LMR market by end use (commercial, and public safety), technology (analogue, and digital), offering (hardware and solution), product (hand portable, in-vehicle) and country?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which countries will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the European LMR market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the European LMR market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the European LMR market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the European LMR market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the European LMR market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the European LMR market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the European LMR market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via technology or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the European LMR market?