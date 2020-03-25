Power over Ethernet Market Research Report by Forecast to 2022

Power over Ethernet Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global market for power over Ethernet to record a growth rate of 13% during the forecast period (2016-2022). MRFR also estimates the market value to be US 1 billion by the end of 2022.

The demand for Power over Ethernet market can note a sharp increase in the coming years, given the technology’s ability to centralize the power in a single location and offer high-speed connectivity that backs the rising number of wireless devices within the business space. For example, with the surging number of IoT connected devices, the requirement for solutions that can connect data and the power infrastructure to cater to the demands of network assets grows at a considerable rate.

Power over Ethernet Market technology has found widespread use in projects that require IoT, such as smart grid projects, smart buildings, and smart cities. IoT communication networks make use of PoE to support smart infrastructure, thereby fulfilling the demands of IoT use cases. An additional factor that can boost the market demand is the emergence of new standards to elevate the support to the latest network devices.

Furthermore, regulatory bodies are constantly making amendments to the present standards, which can also work in favor of the Power over Ethernet market in the following years. Also, surging adoption of the VoIP technology along with the mounting demand for network security cameras can add to the market strength.

Top Players:

Top vendors shaping the market for Power over Ethernet include Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Microsemi Corp. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Linear Technology Corp. (U.S.), to name a few.

Power over Ethernet Market Opportunities

All the IoT devices that are connected to the hospital’s network generally require a strong power source. Instead of routing two cables for power and data to all the IoT devices within the hospital, PoE help bring down the costs and also enhance the efficiency.

It is imperative that there is reliable transmission of data in a hospital. In situations when doctors are not able to access crucial information owing to system failure, it could lead to fatalities. Thus, the POE market will get a significant boost from the rising application in the healthcare industry in the coming years.

Power over Ethernet Market Segmentation:

The worldwide market for power over Ethernet has been analyzed, taking into account segments like type, power to port, application and end-user.

Given the type segment, the market has been considered for power sourcing equipment controllers & ICs and powered device controllers & ICs.

Power to Port-based market segments are up to 15.4W, Up to 30W, Up to 60W, and Up to 100W

Application-wise segments in the market can be Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control, and others.

Depending on end user, the market caters to residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial PoE market is expected to be the most profitable among all the end-users, on account of the mounting demand for PoE solutions across industries like oil & gas, telecom, automotive & transportation and energy.

Power over Ethernet Market Regional Insight:

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa and Europe are the primary regions where the power over Ethernet can expect to gain traction during the review period.

High proliferation rate of IoT devices owing to surge in Industry 4.0 along with the rising number of wireless devices and network-connected devices has helped North America bag the top position in the global power over Ethernet market. The market growth is also the result of the high concentration of various PoE solutions providers coupled with power device manufacturers who invest considerably in R&D activities and bring forth new offerings in the region. Favorable government initiatives as well as policies that strive to boost industrial automation in the manufacturing industry has also managed to stimulate the market demand in North America.

Europe emerges as the second-most lucrative market for power over Ethernet, given the continuous technological advancements as well as pricings. The popularity of the PoE market is also evidenced by the increasing momentum of VARS and large network gear providers in the region.

The APAC market for Power over Ethernet can attain the fastest growth rate during the appraisal period, on account of the increasing internet penetration coupled with the rising need for wireless technologies in India. Rapid advancements in network technologies and the sizeable investments being made by the government to improve the smart grids has also benefitted the POE market in APAC in recent years.

