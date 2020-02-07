Analysis of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market in Global Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a collective term for all treatments that are directed to surgically cure an aortic aneurysm located in the patient’s abdomen. Factors such as reduced recovery times, low-cost hospitalization charges, and technological advancements in repair devices are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in April 2018, Vascutek Ltd. and Bolton Medical, subsidiaries of Terumo Corporation, have merged into Terumo Aortic. Combining the aortic companies into a single business, Terumo Corporation aims to grow its presence in the aortic and vascular implants market.

It is estimated that the global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market is expected to record a CAGR ~ 6.4 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Segmentation

The global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market has been segmented into indication, site, anatomy, and products.

The market, on the basis of indication, has been segmented into the abdominal aortic aneurysm, thoracic aortic aneurysm and others.

The market, based on thoracic aortic aneurysm, has been further segmented into ascending aortic aneurysm, descending aortic aneurysm, thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm, and thoracic arch aortic aneurysm.

The market, on the basis of the site, has been segmented into infrarenal and pararenal.

The market, based on pararenal site, has been sub-segmented into juxtarenal and suprarenal.

The market, on the basis of anatomy, has been segmented into traditional and complex.

The market, on the basis of products, has been segmented into percutaneous EVAR, fenestrated EVAR, aortic stents and TAA grafts, and others.

Regional Market Summary

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The endovascular aneurysm repair devices market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The Americas is expected to dominate the global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market owing to increasing geriatric population, and well-developed healthcare sector. With the increase in the geriatric population, the prevalence of aneurysms is also expected to rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranks abdominal aortic aneurysm as one of the top 15 causes of mortality in the United States, but only for those between 85 and 89 years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aortic aneurysms were the primary cause of 9,863 deaths in 2014 in the US.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growing prevalence of aneurysms, availability of funds for research, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market. Majority of the market of this region is expected to be held by the Middle East region due to the growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of a huge patient population and continuously developing economies.

