Akashic Records Music Group, A Record Label Announces the Signing Of A Contract with Artist Godson

New York City, NY (October 01, 2018) – Akashic Records Music Group, the Record Label owned by the Rapper Karan Exclusive is highly happy about entering into an agreement with the Artist Godson. Right from this remix for the top 40 artists to his exhilarating live shows, Artist Godson, who is a California Native supplies his soulful and eclectic vocals with a mellow twist. He does it on Contemporary R & B and EDM.

With his original name as Aaron Johnson, Artist Godson started producing and writing music when he was just at his 15 years. At the age of 19, he started to get serious into his musical journey under the name of Godson. He has released his first Beat Tapes, Chilled Coffee, Submarine Limousine and Higher, his first single as a solo artist.

This first single of this hip hop artist led to his local media features in the NoHo Arts District. It also helped him win multiple music contests. Thereafter he started directing his music video with his brother, key collaborator and producer that was features on the Coast2CoastMixtapes.

From thereon, he continued to drop beat tapes and make remixes for contests that were hosted by Hanz Zimmer, Buchanan’s Whiskey and more. He also directed music videos for international indie film projects and associated himself with the Bay Area Merchandise Company, Tower Threads. He has now entered into an agreement with the Akashic Records Music Group as he has fully embraced the role of a solo artist with many great releases.

About Artist Godson:

Born in 1992 at Glendale, Artist Godson is a completely self-taught person. He comes from a multicultural artistic family. His paternal grandfather was one of the founders of the Chicago Traditional Gospel Group.

