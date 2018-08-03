Operational Intelligence Market 2018 Leading Factors, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Growth, Profits and Regional Analysis

Market Highlights:

Operational intelligence is expected to be the next generation of business intelligence. Business intelligence and operational intelligence are enabling businesses to undergo digital transformation by providing real-time decision-making via specific tools. Major factors driving the growth of operational intelligence market is the growing popularity of social media and integration of operational intelligence with the former. Increasing number of organizations are investing in cloud-based operational intelligence solutions and business intelligence services to improve their data handling and decision making capabilities.

The operational intelligence market comprises of enterprise manufacturing operational intelligence, enterprise operational intelligence software, IT service intelligence and enterprise security on the basis of type. Among these, the segment enterprise operational intelligence software is expected to show major growth owing to the increased utilization of social media platforms to reach out to potential customers globally.

Region-wise analysis shows that the North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific. The U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of operational intelligence market in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies.

Major Key Players:

OpsVeda, Inc. (U.S.)

Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SQLsteam (U.S.)

Vitria technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Flexeye Ltd. (U.K)

Axway Inc. (U.S.)

Intelligent InSites, Inc. (U.S.)

Starview Inc. (U.S.)

Oversight Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Space Time Insight, Inc. (U.S.)

Software AG (Germany)

OpenText Corporation (Canada)

VisionWaves B.V. (The Netherlands)

The global Operational Intelligence Market is projected to reach USD 3.46 billion at a CAGR of over 12% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global operational intelligence market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

U.S. and Canada are expected to drive the growth of operational intelligence market in the North America region. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to advancements in technology and increased adoption of cloud computing applications across various industry verticals.

Operational Intelligence Market Segmentation:

The global operational intelligence market is segmented on the basis of the type, deployment, application and vertical. The vertical segment is classified into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive, oil & gas, and others.

Operational intelligence offers real-time monitoring capabilities for the organizations in order to make immediate decisions. This helps in improving the overall business processes of the organization and hence is boosting the growth of global operational intelligence market.

