In order to relieve pain in chronically stiff and painful muscles, Apollo Health recommends trigger point injections, which is a part of their comprehensive trigger point therapy.

[MURRAY, 3/23/2018] – One of the most effective ways to relieve chronic pain without medication is through trigger point injections, a service offered by Apollo Health.

Trigger point injections is a treatment based on trigger point therapy, a pain management technique that targets specific areas of the muscle. Although chiropractic adjustments and massage can help temporarily relieve pain in particular areas of the body, trigger point injections can offer a more lasting solution to chronic pain issues.

Trigger Point Injections

Apollo Health’s trigger point injections are delivered using a very thin and very fine needle with a special compound. The needle also contains a very small amount of lidocaine, which helps relieve the initial “pinch” associated with injections.

Micro-tears in muscles produce scar tissue, which can build up and cause pain and stiffness. The special compound in trigger point injections is an anti-inflammatory chemical that helps break up miniscule particles of the scar tissue, causing it to shrink.

Comprehensive Pain Managementby Apollo Health

By lessening the size of the scar tissue, the trigger point injections help to alleviate chronic pain and tightness. This therapy is recommended for people suffering from constantly stiff necks and backs.

To magnify the positive effects of trigger point injections, Apollo Health suggests coupling these with additional treatments such as postural correction and physical therapy. This makes it easier for people to manage their pain issues with minimal need for pharmaceutical products.

