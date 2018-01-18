Text My Main Number is a leading business messaging service provider. The company has been offering cost effective and feature rich Texting to landline services to its customers. A representative of the company has recently announced to offer the best texting to landline service for Pharmacists, who practice individually as well as to Pharmacy companies. The company has a web based application that can be used by the Pharmacy service providers to leverage benefits of two-way communication with their customers via SMS or MMS.

The representative of this SMS to landline solution provider answered a question of why a professional pharmacist should use this service: “There are many patients who feel uncomfortable taking a call of pharmacist and discuss about the medication. Also, they hesitate calling a pharmacist to place an order. Introducing texting in business as a mode of communication will wipe out this fear. The SMS solution will provide a convenient mode of communication to patients. The landline texting solution will empower pharmacist to use their landline number for communication. This will create a professional image of the Pharmacy service provider in front of his/her customers. Also, this service comes along with many professional features that strengthen the communication. The important thing is anyone can use this service as it is very cost effective.”

A pharmacist can use this business texting service for many utilities. It can automate communication and also let people communicate freely. Now, whenever they need medicines, they just need to send an SMS to pharmacist placing an order. If ordered medicines require a doctor’s prescription, the patient can send prescription picture as an MMS to Landline. The offered texting to landline service has many advanced features to benefit professional pharmacists. Some of those key features are listed below:

• Group message

• Remote access to messages

• Mobile to mobile (using landline number)

• Mobile to email

• Mobile to voice

• Schedule SMS

• ITR (Integrated Response System)

• Contact Management

• Message templates

• Schedule SMS/MMS

• And more

The pharmacists can use these services for their routine communication with clients. Below is the list of key utilities of Texting to landline service for Pharmacies:

• Fill prescriptions

• Respond to order

• Send medication reminders

• Conduct a survey

• To get feedback

• And to provide exceptional service

The spokesperson of the company shared that “We have created three different packages to benefit our customers. Each package can satisfy the need of small to large scaled pharmacy service providers. If there is a small scaled Pharmacist, he/she can use the small business package that cost just 29 USD/Month. It comes with a range of features. If there is a big pharmaceutical company, which need to text-enable different numbers, then we have a custom package with hefty discount for them. We are renowned for our best service and client-centric approach.”

To get more details of the offered landline texting service for Pharmacists, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/pharmacy-landline-texting/